Mets, Yankees will be in attendance for Cole Hamels workout

The baseball season has reached the All-star break and the first half was filled with mixed results for the local teams. For the first time since 2007 the METS lead the National League East at the break despite a staggering number of injuries and the fact many of their top players are underperforming. The Mets are 3 ½ games in front of the second-place PHILLIES who floundered for most of the first half but have won 7 of 10 in July to reach the .500 mark. Beginning Friday the Phills will play 12 of their next 14 games at Citizens Bank Park.