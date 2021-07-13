Cancel
Tonawanda, NY

Man found dead on Highland Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 14 days ago
There was a large police presence on Highland Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

In an update issued Tuesday afternoon, Town of Tonawanda police said 28-year-old John H. Callaghan of Amherst was found dead on Highland Avenue near Parker Boulevard.

Police say officers responded to the area for the report of an injured person around 8:00 p.m. and found Callaghan outside on the ground with a stab wound to his neck. He was then pronounced dead.

According to police, an arrest has not been made and no one is in custody but it is believed that there is no risk to the community.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 879-6614 (716) 879-6606.

