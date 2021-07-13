Man to change plea in drunken driving crash that killed friend in Fargo
FARGO — A 20-year-old man is scheduled to change his plea after being accused of killing his friend in a drunken driving crash in February in Fargo. Elijah Jace Viestenz, 20, of Fargo, was slated to go to trial Tuesday, July 13, in Clay County District Court on several charges, including a Class B felony of manslaughter, in connection to the Feb. 13 crash that killed 21-year-old Isaiah James Johnson, of Fargo.www.inforum.com
