Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Desert, CA

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus receives $20K grant to deliver mental health treatment to children affected by the pandemic

By City News Service
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxQmv_0avo5U9K00

The Palm Desert campus of Cal State San Bernardino was awarded $20,000 by a local nonprofit to deliver mental health treatment to children in the Coachella Valley affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced today.

The Palm Springs-based Anderson Children's Foundation gifted the funds to expand CSUSB's Neurofeedback Center, which will now be able to provide brain training therapy to an additional 100 students each year.

Connie McReynolds, a psychologist and the center's director, said children often experience a plethora of benefits after receiving therapy at the center.

"Anxiety and depression levels decrease, academic performance improves, behavioral interventions decrease, and the overall positive outcomes enhance the lives of the children, their parents, their teachers, and the community as a whole," she said.

The center will be "partnering with school districts in the Coachella Valley to provide innovative mental health services to children whose mental well-being has been adversely affected by the global pandemic,'' according to the university.

Students who have received 10 to 20 hours of brain training at the center have gone on to better self-regulate their moods, listen better, increase attention and expand their memory capacity, center officials said.

Additional information about can be found at https://www.csusb.edu/neurofeedback/neurofeedback-pdc .

The post CSUSB Palm Desert Campus receives $20K grant to deliver mental health treatment to children affected by the pandemic appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
2K+
Followers
500
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Health
San Bernardino, CA
Health
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Education
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Health
San Bernardino, CA
Education
Palm Springs, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
San Bernardino, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health Services#Csusb Palm Desert Campus#Cal State#The Palm Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

TODEC offering vaccines every Friday in downtown Coachella

TODEC, a local non-profit, held a vaccine clinic on Friday at their office on Sixth St. in Coachella.  The clinic is offered each Friday and organizers say walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.  Ismael Cruz with TODEC shared that it’s part of their efforts to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable in The post TODEC offering vaccines every Friday in downtown Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
HomelessPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

#NeighborhoodHeroes: Local couple thankful to be able to volunteer throughout the community

Kathy Diamond and her husband Gary are retired and living in the Coachella Valley. They volunteer at different organizations every week. Together, they volunteer with Well in the Desert to help serve food to those in need in the community. “Coming here for me is the highlight of my week,” said Mrs. Diamond. They have The post #NeighborhoodHeroes: Local couple thankful to be able to volunteer throughout the community appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Students to get access to free lunch this upcoming school year

After Governor Gavin Newsom announced all students regardless of their family's income will have access to free meals this school year, Coachella Valley Unified School District is relieved for this huge step forward. Governor Newsom signed a law that assigns almost $124 billion to improve different aspects of California schools. “This is going to adhere The post Students to get access to free lunch this upcoming school year appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday

The City of Desert Hot Springs hosted a community clean up event today The event was announced on Facebook and was open to anyone who wanted to participate.  It was put on by Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, along with Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and the Desert Hot Springs Community Cleanup Committee. The event The post Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Westfield Palm Desert hosting series of events & programs to celebrate back to school

Local students are heading back to school soon and Westfield Palm Desert is hosting a series of fun events and programs from July 8 to Aug. 8 to send them into classrooms in style. The events kick off with a Back-to-School themed Artisan Market on July 24 from 1pm to 4pm. Guests can shop at The post Westfield Palm Desert hosting series of events & programs to celebrate back to school appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,991 new cases, 65 hospitalizations, & 16 more people in ICU

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, showing big increases in hospitalizations and patients admitted into the ICU. The county added more than 98% of all new COVID cases reported since February, have been among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. "The vaccine is the best protection you're going to have against the virus The post Riverside County reports 1,991 new cases, 65 hospitalizations, & 16 more people in ICU appeared first on KESQ.
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Dr. Kinji Hawthorne discusses latest COVID trends at Desert Regional & JFK Memorial

Last week, Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage reported an increase in coronavirus patients. Now, Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs is seeing a similar trend. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Kinji Hawthorne on that trend and his concerns over the delta variant, even among those who are vaccinated. "Things are starting starting to The post Dr. Kinji Hawthorne discusses latest COVID trends at Desert Regional & JFK Memorial appeared first on KESQ.
ProtestsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rowdy protestors spar with DSUSD board over masks in the classroom

A small but empassioned group of protestors rallied outside the Desert Sands Unified district headquarters Tuesday night ahead of the board's meeting. The group was fighting for, among other issues, an end to Covid-19 restrictions in the classroom, including masks. The board voted unanimously to send a letter to Governor Newsom and the state asking The post Rowdy protestors spar with DSUSD board over masks in the classroom appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

As ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ surges, valley health official urges new restrictions

As spikes in coronavirus are expanding around the country and numbers are starting to rise here in California, a valley health official with the Desert Healthcare District is warning that new restrictions may soon be necessary to prevent further shutdowns. Retired physician Les Zendle said the recent rise in Covid-19 transmission is caused by the The post As ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ surges, valley health official urges new restrictions appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Join KESQ for Sunline’s 7th annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply donation drive

Sunline's "Pack the Bus" school supply donation drive is back for its seventh year! On Thursday, July22, everyone is invited to stop by the Palm Desert Walmart at 34-500 Monterey Avenue between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and drop off school supplies. Students have not experienced in-person learning for nearly 16 months, making this year’s The post Join KESQ for Sunline’s 7th annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply donation drive appeared first on KESQ.
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Vaccines for Kids: parents, students weigh in on controversial Covid shots for children

Kids are going back to school soon, and with most of them still unvaccinated against coronavirus, parents have a choice: should their kids get a shot? We’re going in-depth on parents’ concerns about vaccinating kids and the reasons behind their personal decisions. Then, we’re bringing those concerns to a top infectious disease doctor. Even the The post Vaccines for Kids: parents, students weigh in on controversial Covid shots for children appeared first on KESQ.
Posted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Wear your mask’: Fully vaccinated Indio woman tests positive for Covid

Sherry Silver from Indio thought her two Pfizer shots meant she'd be protected from Covid-19. She'd avoided the virus for a year and a half, until last month, she tested positive. "I was pretty sick," Silver said, speaking exclusively to News Channel 3. "I didn't have a temperature; I didn't have body aches; I did have sinus congestion, a The post ‘Wear your mask’: Fully vaccinated Indio woman tests positive for Covid appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Eisenhower Health CEO warns of concerning increase in coronavirus patients at the hospital

Martin Massiello, Eisenhower Health's president/CEO, an internal note to staff addressing a concerning increase in coronavirus patients at the hospital over the past couple of days. Massiello says the hospital had been hovering around one to four COVID patients over the past couple of weeks. That has changed dramatically in the last few days. The The post Eisenhower Health CEO warns of concerning increase in coronavirus patients at the hospital appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday. This week's county data shows COVID data down across the board, however, that does not appear to be a sign of downward trends. The number the cases, deaths, and even recoveries all came back with negative numbers. County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr said this is due The post RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local hospitals see first COVID-19 spike in months, 98% of new cases are among unvaccinated

Eisenhower Health reported an increase in patients hospitalized for coronavirus this week. It’s a concerning trend health officials say is being seen at other hospitals countywide.   According to a letter sent internally to staff, Eisenhower Health shares they had been seeing between one and four coronavirus patients in recent weeks. However, in the last few The post Local hospitals see first COVID-19 spike in months, 98% of new cases are among unvaccinated appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

IID board approves formation of Coachella Valley Energy Commission

The Imperial Irrigation District board of directors approved bylaws for the formation of the Coachella Valley Energy Commission. IID noted that the commission will provide diverse local representation to address the unique energy needs for the greater Coachella Valley portion of IID's service area. One of the new commission's focuses will be the development of The post IID board approves formation of Coachella Valley Energy Commission appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy