Fergus Falls, MN

Final thoughts

By Zach Stich
The Daily Journal
The Daily Journal
 12 days ago

“Been a hell of a ride but I’m thinking it’s time to go.”

AJR from the song “Bang!”

Recently I’ve been thinking about some of the great “lasts” of recent memory. Not those that had been hyped up because of a decision that had taken place months prior, but those that happened to be the final time that a person or group did what they do best.

One that really sticks out to me is The Beatles performing on the rooftop of the Apple office on Jan. 30, 1969. The Fab Four played a 42-minute set before being shut down by police. Not many people knew that this would be the last live performance of the group before they went their separate ways. The performance is featured on the “Let It Be” documentary. The moment is almost frozen in time as the group would never reunite despite being one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

Author George Orwell left an indelible mark on writing and his last work continues to thrill and scare readers and prognosticators alike. “1984” showcases a fictional telling of the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of persons by socialist regimes. This dystopian novel is the reason that every political pundit discusses the future as “Orwellian.” Dying of tuberculosis just seven months after the release, Orwell’s description of what life could be like under such circumstances has inspired authors and movie creators alike.

In sports, not many athletes get to end their lives on a high note. Typically, they receive a farewell throughout the year as it is made clear that it is the last hurrah. But one that stands out for me isn’t in America’s top four spots. It comes from the world of tennis. In his final professional match, Pete Sampras defeated rival and fellow American Andre Agassi 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the U.S. Open final. The two had several battles throughout their tennis careers and each garnered quite a bit of fandom. Sampras’ victory netted him his 14th Grand Slam title, a record at the time. Not many knew that this would be the last time that “Pistol Pete” would take the court, but it culminated the ‘90s-era battle between the two and gave fans one last glimpse of greatness.

Maybe not the tops on others’ lists, but in film I think about Brandon Lee in “The Crow.” Lee, son of famous actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, was a rising star in Hollywood and, in my opinion, would have broken out after playing Eric Draven in “The Crow.” But due to an accident on set involving a gun that malfunctioned, Lee was killed. The movie itself is really well put together and had several sequels, but it was a tragic end to an actor’s life.

I guess when you think about all these moments, most didn’t realize the finality of it all. No one thought that The Beatles would quit making music together, or at the very least thought that in the future they would reunite for an album like so many groups have. Tragedy, in the case of Lee and Orwell, stopped both from continuing their craft, while Sampras ended his career on a high note with little fan fare acknowledging it was his last professional competition.

Many people look to grab the spotlight one last time before they lock the door behind them. I remember watching Derek Jeter at the All-Star Game at Target Field knowing that it was his final season in Major League Baseball. He received adulation from opposing fan bases throughout the season and gifts from other teams. The Rollings Stones seem to do a “this is the final tour” tour about every three years.

Others leave something they excel at because they need a fresh start. It wouldn’t be the first time that someone has spent over a decade in a job and pursue a different venture, leaving on good terms. Sometimes the challenges of a specific field become mundane and repetitive and a fresh start helps not only the person but the company they leave behind.

But still there are others that don’t want the spotlight when they leave. They want to quietly exit the back door and go about their lives without much fanfare. They are at peace with their accomplishments and feel good about their place in life. They will miss the people that helped them along the way and those they are leaving behind.

“Been a hell of a ride but I’m thinking it’s time to grow.”

Zach Stich is the managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.

The Daily Journal

The Daily Journal

Fergus Falls, MN
