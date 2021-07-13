Catch Up With GUIDING LIGHT’s Murray Bartlett

It’s been more than 30 years since Murray Bartlett made his on-screen debut. During that time, he has managed to become an international star and he’s gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry along the way. Murray has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to play a variety of characters. This has allowed him to work across genres. He is best known for his role in shows like Looking and Guiding Light. Murray has also appeared in several movies over the years. Recently, he’s been getting lots of attention for his role in the new HBO Max series, The White Lotus. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Murray Bartlett.