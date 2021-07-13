Catch Up With GUIDING LIGHT’s Murray Bartlett
Don't miss your chance to catch up with daytime alum Murray Bartlett live in The Locher Room on Friday, July 16, at 3 p.m. ET!. Soap fans will remember Bartlett from his 2007-09 run as Cyrus Foley on GUIDING LIGHT, although he also appeared on ALL MY CHILDREN in 2002 and also starred on Aussie soaps HOME AND AWAY and NEIGHBORS back in the 90s. Since leaving daytime, Bartlett could be seen as Dominic "Dom" Basaluzzo in the HBO series LOOKING and Michael "Mouse" Tolliver in Netflix's revival of TALES OF THE CITY. He will be discussing all of that as well as his recent turn in the new HBO Max series THE WHITE LOTUS!
