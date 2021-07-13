You Can Own the Very First Cizeta-Moroder V16T
If you're into obscure Nineties supercars, you'll likely be familiar with the Cizeta-Moroder V16T. The brainchild of Lamborghini development engineer Claudio Zampolli and music producer Giorgio Moroder, it got a Gandini-designed body, a set of stacked pop-up headlights, and a transversely mounted V-16 engine. The one you see here is the very first prototype built, and the only example to be badged as a Cizeta-Moroder. It's coming up for auction via RM Sotheby's this August during Car Week at Pebble Beach.www.roadandtrack.com
