You Can Own the Very First Cizeta-Moroder V16T

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're into obscure Nineties supercars, you'll likely be familiar with the Cizeta-Moroder V16T. The brainchild of Lamborghini development engineer Claudio Zampolli and music producer Giorgio Moroder, it got a Gandini-designed body, a set of stacked pop-up headlights, and a transversely mounted V-16 engine. The one you see here is the very first prototype built, and the only example to be badged as a Cizeta-Moroder. It's coming up for auction via RM Sotheby's this August during Car Week at Pebble Beach.

