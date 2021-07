Junior shortstop Nic Kent has been selected 320th overall by the Colorado in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. He’s the fifth Cavalier selected in this year’s draft. The pick doesn’t come with a slotted bonus value, but like Zack Gelof he has leverage given his option to come back to school. For the Rockies, he’s the second player they’ve chosen with Virginia ties as their first round draft pick, Benny Montgomery is slated to come to Virginia in the fall unless he signs (spoiler alert: he’s going to sign).