Auburn, AL

Fast-growing chain opening first Louisville restaurant in East End

By Haley Cawthon
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Auburn, Alabama-based fast-casual chain is planning its first Louisville location, just a year after opening its doors in Southern Indiana. Chicken Salad Chick plans to renovate the former Raising Cane's restaurant at 12009 Shelbyville Road in Middletown, according to a commercial alteration plan filed with Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services on Monday. The Chicken Salad Chick location will be just over 3,000 square feet and will include a drive-thru.

