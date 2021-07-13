Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Electoral outcomes aren’t inevitable

By John Hood Contributing columnist
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APCLw_0avo4zLw00

RALEIGH — Will North Carolina Republicans have smashing victories in the 2022 midterms? Many politicos are acting as if they will, and it isn’t hard to understand why.

Since the advent of the modern party system, the party controlling the presidency has almost always suffered losses in midterm elections. The party tends to lose seats in the U.S. Senate and House. It tends to lose governorships and other state offices.

The anti-White House wave typically reaches legislative and local races, as well. Since 1970, the president’s party has lost an average of 13 seats in the North Carolina General Assembly in the midterms. If something like that happened in 2022, the Republicans would likely reclaim supermajorities in both legislative chambers. There are also two seats up for North Carolina Supreme Court. If the GOP picks up just one of them, it would reclaim a majority there, as well.

You can tell that Republicans are feeling optimistic about 2022, and that Democrats are pessimistic. You can hear it in legislative debates about the state budget and other issues. Although Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was reelected last year, his margin of victory proved to be modest. His political capital is rapidly diminishing.

You can also see it in progressives’ current panic about the long-running Leandro school-funding case, where they thought they’d finally got themselves into a position to enact their preferred education policies by judicial fiat. They are now recognizing that any penalties their pet judge attempts to impose on state legislators to enforce this power grab will likely be appealed to a high court more defensive of the legislature’s constitutional powers to levy and appropriate state revenue.

To both partisan camps, and to North Carolinians who aren’t yet focused on the politics of 2022 (bless them!), I offer these four words: don’t jump to conclusions.

Political patterns exhibit probabilities, yes, but not certainties. The past few years, in particular, should have disabused anyone of the notion that electoral outcomes are perfectly predictable. Donald Trump surprised most pundits (including me) by drawing the political equivalent of an inside straight in 2016 and winning the presidency despite losing the popular vote by a significant margin.

In 2018, GOP lost the U.S. House but did better than expected in Senate races. In 2020, Joe Biden’s victory matched the conventional wisdom but his margins were small in key states, while Republicans surprisingly gained House seats and then surprisingly lost the U.S. Senate in Georgia by blowing two runoff elections.

It isn’t just the case that political polling produces noisy signals, although that has always been the case and recent events should discipline us to remember that. It is also the case that America’s political coalitions are continuing to change in subtle and unpredictable ways.

For example, when Republicans became truly competitive in North Carolina politics during the 1970s and 1980s, much of their gains occurred in urban counties such as Mecklenburg, Guilford, and Wake. Yellow-dog Democrats still often prevailed in rural areas. Over the subsequent three decades, that dynamic changed. Republicans came to dominate rural counties, except in places where African-Americans formed a significant chunk of the population. At the same time, Republicans lost ground in core urban counties, retaining their majorities in fast-growing suburbs but sometimes with smaller margins.

Will the GOP snap back to judicial majorities and legislative supermajorities in 2022? That will depend not simply on statistical probabilities but on key decisions that both parties are making right now. If Democrats continue their flirtation with extreme positions on policing, public disorder, and a “woke” curriculum for public schools, their candidates will pay for it. Similarly, if Republicans recruit candidates more interested in “owning the libs” and indulging conspiracy theories about the 2020 elections than governing the state, that will limit their potential gains.

The current legislative maps, while Republican-drawn, are not so skewed as to preordain the outcome. It will come down to candidate recruitment, fundraising, and messaging. Basic blocking and tackling. Nothing is inevitable.

Comments / 0

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#Political Capital#Raleigh#The U S Senate#White House#Gop#Democrats#Democratic#Fiat#North Carolinians#The U S House#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's recent executive order incriminates Hunter

An executive order recently signed by President Joe Biden takes aim at American investors in the Chinese defense and surveillance industries, naming several companies connected to his son, Hunter Biden. While it’s not immediately clear how the new restrictions may affect Hunter Biden, the order flagged several companies linked to...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
POTUSFox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What Sarah Sanders gets wrong about the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Here's the headline out of an op-ed Sarah Sanders wrote in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Sunday: She got vaccinated "a few months ago" against the Covid-19 virus. Which is a good thing! Sanders, the former White House press secretary and front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arkansas next year, is a high-profile figure among Republicans both in her home state and nationally.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Sidney Powell And ‘Kraken’ Lawyers Argue They Shouldn’t Be Sanctioned Because Trump Claimed Voter Fraud Too

Counsel for far-right attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers in a Michigan post-election case alleging fraud said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud should shield the attorneys from being sanctioned in the case, arguing the fact the president alleged widespread election fraud made their own false evidence of it more legitimate.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Anything-but-bipartisan 1/6 commission will seal Pelosi's retirement. Here's why

For the good of the country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can't retire soon enough. The latest reason comes in the form of the joke that is her Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot at the Capitol on that horrific day for the country. Note: The formation of a commission has bipartisan support. The tragic and chilling events of 1/6 are as worthy of any commission our leaders have put together in the past. But such a commission needs to be free of the kind of ultra-partisan politics on which Pelosi has built her soon-to-be-over career.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Tennessee pastor threatens to boot mask-wearers from church

A Tennessee pastor is drawing attention after threatening to boot mask-wearing congregants from his church, while dismissing growing concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant. “If they go through round two and you start showing up [with] all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Pastor Greg Locke, who is based near Nashville, told churchgoers on Sunday, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Want to evaluate Donald Trump's judgment? Listen to Donald Trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” former President Trump claimed. “I think I have a really good temperament. ... I certainly have a great relationship with people. I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his Cabinet and administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy