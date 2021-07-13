Cancel
J.B. Smoove signed up to swim with actual sharks after thinking he was on board for 'Shark Tank'

By Eric Davidson
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

J.B. Smoove, the huge “Shark Tank” fan that he is, got a surprise when he signed up to appear on the show. Or rather - didn’t. When Smoove got a call from his agent that he could get a spot on a Shark Week episode, it seems Smoove got so excited he didn’t let that second word sink in and thought he signed up for the ABC entrepreneurial game show, not a terrifying dive with actual sharks.

