There are more than a few untold truths about your grocery store — well, any grocery store, really, but the one that has us in its crosshairs at the moment is the fact that all of their deli counters are disappointing. Show us a grocery store, and we'll show you a deli counter that's at least a level or two down in quality from the rest of the store. Now, we recognize that this may reflect our perhaps unreasonably high expectations when it comes to anything delicatessen food — and we say "unreasonably high" because, in all fairness, the deli is just one department in a multi-department grocery store.