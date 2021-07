Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.