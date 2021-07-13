NHL Mock Draft 2021: Chicago Blackhawks select Jesper Wallstedt with No. 11 pick
The Blackhawks short-term future in net remains unsettled with the trio of Kevin Lankinen, Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia all still in varying levels of contention for the No. 1 spot in Chicago. Behind those three, Chicago’s organizational depth at goaltender isn’t great, with 2019 sixth-round pick Dominic Basse and 2020 second-round pick Drew Commesso the only two worth considering as potential long-term options.www.secondcityhockey.com
