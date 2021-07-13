NHL Mock Draft 2021: Chicago Blackhawks select Jesper Wallstedt with No. 11 pick

The 2021 NHL Draft has the potential to be one of the most chaotic and seemingly random drafts in recent years due COVID-19 and the ensuing limitation on scouting. Although we here at SCH have profiled several players that seem like they’ll both be available and fit for selection when the Blackhawks pick at No. 11, the reality is we just don’t know what will happen. For that reason, below are some quick scout descriptions of a few more players that maybe (if they’re lucky) will fall or those that the Blackhawks may value higher than public scouts.