How to Unlock Mace in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Coming with the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update was an SMG new to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players may remember the Kiparis from the original Black Ops game, and it returned to the series in the form of the OTs 9. With a standard magazine size of 20 rounds, this SMG deals high damage at a quick rate, with the downside being its low ammo capacity, especially compared to the similar Bullfrog SMG. You’ll want to be at close range to enemies, and consider using attachments to increase that magazine size.