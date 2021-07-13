Cancel
Video Games

How to Unlock Mace in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've uncovered how players can unlock the mace in Call of Duty (COD): Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Players feeling a bit more medieval recently are in luck thanks to a new release coming to Warzone. The latest batch of in-game content, Season 4 Reloaded, is scheduled to launch on Thursday, July 15, bringing in a massive tidal wave of fresh modes, maps, and mayhem. Sure, zombies and new operators are cool—but who wouldn't want to bludgeon their enemies to death with a black-iron blunt weapon?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Warzone Season 4 Reloaded#Time#Dbltap#The Cod Store#Cod
