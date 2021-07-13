Cancel
Former Bethel school principal sentenced to 15 years in prison for enticement of a minor

By Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Bethel elementary school principal will spend 15 years in prison for trying to entice a child to engage in sexual activity in 2019. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 57-year-old Christopher Carmichael in Anchorage on Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty in February. Carmichael had faced additional charges of possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, but those were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

