Elm Street Announces Major Tech Acquisitions

By RISMedia Staff
rismedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residential real estate technology and marketing solutions company has acquired Morris Real Estate Marketing Group and IXACT Contact Solutions, specialists in marketing solutions and repeat and referral lead generation conversion technology across the Canadian real estate sector. Both the tech acquisitions of Morris Marketing and IXACT expand Elm Street’s Elevate platform, which provides an end-to-end suite of real estate technology and marketing services.

rismedia.com

