Elm Street Announces Major Tech Acquisitions
The residential real estate technology and marketing solutions company has acquired Morris Real Estate Marketing Group and IXACT Contact Solutions, specialists in marketing solutions and repeat and referral lead generation conversion technology across the Canadian real estate sector. Both the tech acquisitions of Morris Marketing and IXACT expand Elm Street’s Elevate platform, which provides an end-to-end suite of real estate technology and marketing services.rismedia.com
