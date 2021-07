We all know about, and many of us have experienced, burnout. It’s on the rise this year, and not unexpectedly, due to what’s happened over the past 16 months. Job satisfaction is headed in the wrong direction, junior and midlevel associates are feeling the burn (and not the Bernie Sanders kind) of declining well-being, and nearly half of the attorneys surveyed report a decline in their well-being. This is not good news for all of them and for the profession at large. You can replace everything but your health. You don’t want that to hit the skids.