The Laclede County Health Department on Wednesday reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 81. “One behalf of the Laclede County Health Department, our thoughts and deepest prayers are extended to the families involved,” the Heath Department said in a press release. The Health Department said residents should continue to understand the seriousness of the illness, the more easily spread Delta variant and the outcomes that can occur, “especially in unvaccinated individuals.”