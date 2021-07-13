Cancel
Compass to Collaborate With Guaranteed Rate on New Mortgage Lending Venture

By Jordan Grice
rismedia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompass Inc. is breaking into the multi-billion-dollar mortgage lending industry with the help of Guaranteed Rate, Inc. On Tues., July 13, the two companies announced that they are teaming up to launch a tech-focused mortgage origination company called OriginPoint. According to Compass and Guaranteed Rate executives, the venture seeks to provide a faster, more seamless and transparent buying and selling experience to loan officers, agents and clients.

