Compass to Collaborate With Guaranteed Rate on New Mortgage Lending Venture
Compass Inc. is breaking into the multi-billion-dollar mortgage lending industry with the help of Guaranteed Rate, Inc. On Tues., July 13, the two companies announced that they are teaming up to launch a tech-focused mortgage origination company called OriginPoint. According to Compass and Guaranteed Rate executives, the venture seeks to provide a faster, more seamless and transparent buying and selling experience to loan officers, agents and clients.rismedia.com
Comments / 0