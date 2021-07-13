Compass to Collaborate With Guaranteed Rate on New Mortgage Lending Venture

EXp World holdings announced Thursday that it has teamed up with mortgage provider Kind Lending to launch a new borrowing platform for consumers. The new platform is called SUCCESS Lending, placing it under the brand umbrella of SUCCESS Enterprises, a 124-year-old company that eXp acquired last fall. According to a statement from the two companies, the project will “will enlist expert loan officers, currently working with top eXp agents, to provide lending solutions to consumers engaged in the homebuying journey.”