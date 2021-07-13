WATCH/LISTEN: Governor & Cuban American Leaders Support Cuban Activists

Bottom Line: Question for you... What percentage of Florida’s “trash” is recycled? Have a number in mind? The official answer according to the state of Florida is 52%. Here’s the next question. Did you know Florida has a law stating 75% of all of Florida’s trash should be recycled? No worries, I didn’t either. Not before some good work by Florida Trend put Florida’s recycling in perspective. In 2010, Florida passed a law stating 75% of all of Florida’s trash should be recycled starting in 2020. With last year being the year of the pandemic that was all but forgotten. Additionally, the state law didn’t have any penalties attached to non-compliance, so it acts as more of a proclamation than actual policy but still, it exists. But back to what is being recycled, the 52%. That’s sounds impressive to me but as it turns out there’s a debate over what recycling actually is...