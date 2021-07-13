Cancel
Miami, FL

WATCH/LISTEN: Governor & Cuban American Leaders Support Cuban Activists

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 11 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis wants the Cuban people to know Florida stands with them as they fight for a "fresh start" and a "free society." During a meeting with Cuban American leaders at Miami's American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, he said this is a unique issue for us. "Cuba is...

wflanews.iheart.com

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
