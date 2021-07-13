'Loki' Episode 6 theory solves one major finale mystery

To be fair, the idea that matter can’t be destroyed or created should have been on the minds of many people who were watching Loki when he was pruned last week, but the emotional impact of it might have erased those lessons from the minds of many for a moment or two. But the fact that there’s a void where a cloud monster named Alioth exists and that there are multiple Loki’s running around kind of makes up for it. Oh yes, SPOILERS ahead. It’s a big hope that people have watched the shows and movies that so many articles pertain to before they move on to the reviews and discussions that are formed in response, but anyway, moving on, it wasn’t too much of a shock to see Sylvie prune herself after being told about what had happened to Loki, but if anyone is still trying to feel a shred of empathy for Ravonna it’s likely in short supply at this time since she’s so fully integrated into the TVA that she’s bound to fight for it even if there’s proof that it’s in the wrong. Hey, blind faith and obedience make one heck of a mix.