'Loki' Episode 6 theory solves one major finale mystery

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only one episode left in its first season, Marvel’s Loki still has major questions to answer. Few mysteries feel quite as pressing, heading into the show’s Season 1 finale, as the one involving that strange castle introduced at the end of Loki Episode 5. Hidden away behind Alioth, the...

TV SeriesNME

‘Loki’ finale recap: a major new villain is unmasked

And just like that, the MCU has a new supervillain. WandaVision might have set up major plot points for Doctor Strange in the Multitude Of Madness and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier gave us a new Captain America, but if ever you needed proof of just how seriously Marvel is taking its Disney+ TV series, it’s surely the end of Loki’s first season – introducing a new big bad and setting wheels in motion for a story arc that’s likely to spin across multiple phases (and billions of dollars).
MoviesInverse

release date, cast, trailer, plot for the confirmed Marvel sequel

We didn’t get a post-credits scene, but Marvel fans got something even better: Loki Season 2. In the final moments of Loki’s Season 1 finale, the Disney+ show tweaked its usual stylized credits to reveal one major detail: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. But what’s the release date for...
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Loki' Finale Preview: What to Expect From the Final Episode

Loki comes to an end on Disney+ this week after a critically acclaimed and fan-pleasing first season. Tom Hiddleston was reborn as the Asgardian god Loki for the series which has introduced comic book characters, shaken up the whole MCU timeline, and sneaked in many Marvel Easter eggs. Reports suggest...
TV Seriesthepostathens.com

TV Review: The 'Loki’ finale episode is massively rewarding for MCU fans

Loki’s finale picks up right where episode five left off, with Loki and Sylvie approaching the castle at the end of time, seeking whoever is behind the TVA and the sacred timeline. Meanwhile, Mobius and B-15 are back at the TVA headquarters looking to overthrow Judge Renslayer and burn the TVA to the ground.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ changes what we thought we knew from ‘Endgame’ – here’s the explanation

The first season of Loki ended its run last week, delivering the final details we needed to move forward with the MCU Phase 4. The finale revealed Marvel’s next big villain in the best possible way and introduced the multiverse rules we were missing. The TVA taught us how the Sacred Timeline works and what it takes to manage it. This made us realize how complicated the multiverse might be. It also caused us to question everything that came before Loki, especially the Avengers: Endgame timeline. It turns out the answer is staring us in the face, and it’s much simpler than we...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Season Finale: Major Theory Comes True with Debut of Phase Four's Big Bad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the finale episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. Much like the first two spinoff shows that came before it, Marvel Studios' standalone Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston was also home to several fan theories. Shockingly enough, some of the fan theories surrounding the hit Disney+ series have actually come true and even Episode 6 saw one persistent theory come to fruition. A lot of fans have been speculating that Loki will mark the official debut of the MCU's next Thanos-level threat Kang the Conqueror and the fact that Ravonna Renslayer is part of the series somehow supports it.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Loki: “Journey into Mystery” Recap

To be fair, the idea that matter can’t be destroyed or created should have been on the minds of many people who were watching Loki when he was pruned last week, but the emotional impact of it might have erased those lessons from the minds of many for a moment or two. But the fact that there’s a void where a cloud monster named Alioth exists and that there are multiple Loki’s running around kind of makes up for it. Oh yes, SPOILERS ahead. It’s a big hope that people have watched the shows and movies that so many articles pertain to before they move on to the reviews and discussions that are formed in response, but anyway, moving on, it wasn’t too much of a shock to see Sylvie prune herself after being told about what had happened to Loki, but if anyone is still trying to feel a shred of empathy for Ravonna it’s likely in short supply at this time since she’s so fully integrated into the TVA that she’s bound to fight for it even if there’s proof that it’s in the wrong. Hey, blind faith and obedience make one heck of a mix.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki finale theory: the true villain is hiding in plain sight

Loki is drawing to a close, but we still can’t put a face to the mysterious villain Loki and Sylvie are fighting. So far, the TVA, the Time Keepers, and even the smoke monster within the Void have all been false fronts disguising the identity of whichever entity or individual is actually controlling the Sacred Timeline. Who could this lofty figure be?
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 6: Terrifying ending of Marvel show’s finale was teased in Avengers: Endgame

An Avengers: Endgame line teased the terrifying conclusion to the finale of Loki.With the sixth and final episode released on Wednesday (14 July), fans have been discovering which of their many theories have come to fruition – and are reacting rather excitedly.Many believed that the next Thanos-style villain would arrive, setting up future films Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*It turns out they were correct.The climax of the episode sees Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kickstart another Multiversal War after killing He Who...
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Loki (Season 1 Episode 6) Season finale, Disney+, trailer, release date

Are you ready for Loki’s season 1 finale? Startattle.com – Marvel’s Loki | Disney+. Marvel’s Loki (Season 1 Episode 6) Season finale, Disney+, trailer, release date. Loki is an American television series created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it shares continuity with the films of the franchise and will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. The series is produced by Marvel Studios. Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 9, 2021, and will consist of six episodes. A second season is in development.
TV SeriesInverse

‘Loki’ finale theory: Comics reveal a shocking Kang twist

Kang the Conqueror is also Kang the Inevitable. Jonathan Majors will portray the classic villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but everything in the Disney+ series Loki seems to be hinting at an earlier Kang appearance than we were expecting. The Time Keepers from the start bore a resemblance...
TV SeriesInverse

2021 Emmy nominations reveal a new golden era for sci-fi TV

We’re in the big leagues now. The Emmy nominations rarely offer any surprises. The TV frontrunners are obvious from the start. For a while, that translated into “Prestige TV” shows like Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones getting their due. But Walter White is done cooking, and winter is over.
TV SeriesTechRadar

Loki episode 6 recap: a disappointing season finale

Spoilers for all six episodes of Loki follow. The Matrix Reloaded was arguably the most hotly anticipated blockbuster of 2003. As the follow-up to a genuinely game-changing movie, expectations were sky-high as the world waited to learn the mysteries of the computer simulation that was keeping humanity enslaved. Then came the final act letdown, as Keanu Reeves’ Neo bumped into an old guy who called himself the Architect and talked like he’d swallowed a thesaurus. Ergo and concordantly, the sequel ended in a colossal info-dump of exposition.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki boss debunks secret variant theory ahead of finale

Loki writer Eric Martin has appeared to debunk a fan-favourite theory ahead of the Marvel show's final episode on Wednesday (July 14). Following on from WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and has cemented the idea of a multiverse within the MCU, as well as several different versions of Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief.

