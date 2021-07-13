Federal Child Tax Credit: What to Know About the Monthly Payment
Back in March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. Part of that plan is the enhanced federal child tax credit. This will send monthly payments to families around the country. Traditionally, this credit would come in the spring when families filed their taxes. However, government officials hope that by giving a portion of the overall credit in monthly stipends, they can help ease the burden of the rising cost of childcare.outsider.com
