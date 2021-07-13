SUMMER HARVEST AND CARE OF RASPBERRIES
Raspberries are ready to pick when the fruit is firm but soft, deeply colored, and easily slides off the hard core. Pick raspberries when the fruit is firm but soft, deeply colored, and easily slides off the hard core. Check your raspberry patch and harvest every few days to avoid overripe fruit that attracts picnic beetles and other pests. Consider wearing long pants and a long sleeve shirt for protection against the thorns and mosquitoes.www.eastcountymagazine.org
