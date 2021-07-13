SUMMER HARVEST AND CARE OF RASPBERRIES

The leaves on some of my plants have small spots on them and are starting to turn brown. I also see some webbing. What is causing this? — D.H. From your description, it sounds like your plant issue is caused by spider mites. Oftentimes we would suggest you do a visual inspection to confirm a specific pest, but spider mites are very small and can be hard to see with the naked eye. However, with the damage you are suggesting along with the webbing, spider mites rise to the top of the list.