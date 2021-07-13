Cancel
After Disney Reveals ‘Black Widow’ Streaming Revenues, Other Studios Feel the Pressure

By Rebecca Rubin, Brent Lang
Posted by 
Variety
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the old days, movie studios shared box office information in real time, allowing Hollywood and its denizens to quickly and easily assess whether a film was a hit or a flop. The streaming revolution has changed things, ushering in a “take our word for it” culture, in which the likes of Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon release vague pronouncements about how well “Bird Box,” “Wonder Woman 1984” or “Borat 2” did on their respective subscription-based streaming service without providing much in the way of empirical evidence.

MoviesWKTV

'Black Widow' is a big hit in theaters and on Disney+

Marvel saved the day again. And this time it was in theaters and on Disney+. "Black Widow," the latest film from Disney's blockbuster Marvel Studios, brought in an estimated $80 million in its North America opening this weekend. That was around what the industry was expecting and was also a record for the pandemic era.
MoviesPosted by
Q 105.7

Black Widow Grossed More Than $60 Million on Disney+ Alone

Marvel is back atop the box office charts. The studio reported that this weekend their first film in two years, Black Widow, had earned approximately $215 million worldwide. According to their estimates, the film grossed $80 million in U.S. theaters, $78 million overseas, and “over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access.” Black Widow costs $30 to watch at home, which would mean two million Disney+ subscribers watched the movie.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

HBO Max to Exclusively Air 10 Warner Bros. Films

HBO Max is set to air 10 exclusive Warner Bros. movies on release day. WarnerMedia has already decided to debut all of its films in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021, and now that trend will continue into 2022. 10 Warner Bros. Movies Are Coming to a Couch Near...
MoviesMovieWeb

Last Friday Stalled as Ice Cube and Warner Bros. Clash Behind the Scenes

Ice Cube and Warner Bros. both say they want to see Last Friday getting made, but the two sides just can't seem to strike a deal. Last Friday, the planned final installment of the Friday movie series, continues to stall in development hell with ongoing issues between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal reports that WarnerMedia and Cube have "exchanged heated letters" over the past several weeks, and while both sides seem to want to get the movie made, negotiations may have been irreparably stalled with the company and the rapper unable to come to an agreement.
StocksStreet.Com

Keep Income 'Streaming' in With Disney, Other Entertainment Names

Stocks quotes in this article: DIS, AMC, CNK, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, CMCSA, CSSE, BX, T, HAS, AMCX, EQIX, DLR. During the height of the pandemic, demand for streaming services exploded, because people literally had no where else to go, but the ability to stream first-run films at home is going to stickLet me give you an example: Walt Disney (DIS) finally released its latest installment in the Marvel cinematic universe, "Black Widow," and it had a very sol...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Eugenio Derbez to Star in Netflix Family Film Inspired by Lotería Card Game

Eugenio Derbez will star in Netflix’s “Lotería,” a family adventure film inspired by the iconic Lotería Don Clemente card game. The movie will be directed by Emmy nominee James Bobin (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “The Muppets”) with a script by Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible III” and “Cowboys & Aliens”) and J.R. Orci (“The Blacklist” and “Fringe”) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ draws $215M globally with $60M via streaming

Today, Disney has revealed Black Widow has pulled in over $215 million globally over the weekend. That includes $80 million in the domestic box office, $78 million in the international box office, and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access. Disney+ Premiere Access costs $30 per account, which means over two million people streamed the first MCU film since the pandemic ground the industry to a halt over a year ago.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed Alongside A Badass New Poster For The Marvel Studios Movie

Black Widow is now playing in theaters (finally!) and, as per usual, we have a CinemaScore for the movie. They poll moviegoers after the opening night of a major release like this one to generate a score, and while it doesn't mean much (it certainly won't have the same impact on box officing takings as a Rotten Tomatoes score), it's a good way of judging how people have responded to a movie.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores the Most 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

You better “believe”! “Ted Lasso” continues to pull in numerous awards nominations. Just days after the Television Academy announced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees, where the Apple TV Plus comedy picked up 20 nods and therefore became the most-nominated freshman comedy in that organization’s history, it scooped up five TCA Awards nominations, the most for any series celebrated by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) this year.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
MoviesCollider

‘Black Widow’ Made $60 Million on Disney+ in First Weekend, Says Disney

Well, the numbers are in for the debut weekend of Marvel Studios' Black Widow - and it won, big time. According to the Walt Disney Company, this film was a powerhouse at the box office raking in over $215 million globally. It was an especially big hit with American audiences to the tune of $80 million in ticket sales, and achieved nearly identical success overseas with a tidy $78 million dollar profit by the end of the weekend. Adding to that number is a reported $60 million from people who watched it on Disney+ Premier Access.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Premium VOD Reveal Rattled Hollywood

Until now, the major studios have been loath to disclose viewership numbers for movies sent to the home simultaneously because of the pandemic. Perception is everything. A day after The Walt Disney Co. announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to $218.8 million — including $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access and $158.8 million in global box office — the company’s stock jumped 4 percent July 12 while theater stocks dipped across the board.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Genvid Raises $113M to Build Out Massive Interactive Live Games, Taps Ex-Netflix Content Exec Cindy Holland as Adviser

Genvid wants to bootstrap a new category of large-scale interactive games that unfold in real-time — based on well-known movie, comic book or gaming franchises. It’s banked a big $113 million round to form Genvid Entertainment, a new game publishing unit dedicated to producing what the company calls “massive interactive live events,” or MILEs.

