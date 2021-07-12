West Cliff: Outdoor Market 2021

Come enjoy West Cliff Outdoor Market which will feature unique artisans and local food trucks. This one-of-a-kind market will be held in two parking lots along West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz. This is always a popular spot for locals and tourists, as it overlooks the famous Steamers Lane surf spot. Enjoy the fresh air as you stroll among many artisan booths and specialty food while taking in the view. Come enjoy the LIVE MUSIC and admission is FREE!