Osakis School Board acts on air conditioning, bus garage, tennis courts

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is issuing an Invitation for Bid (IFB ) for the Bus Maintenance Facility Sheehy Court project. The work to be done consists, in general, of clearing and grubbing, demolition, site grading, site civil improvements, landscaping and irrigation, underground utilities, new bus wash building structure and MEP, new operations building structure and MEP, new maintenance building structure and MEP, site striping and signage, retaining walls, drainage structures and storm drain pipes, industrial equipment procurement and installation, CCTV security system, site lighting, site perimeter fencing and security access control, architectural improvements, and Sheehy Court roadway improvements and all other work specified in the contract documents and as shown on the plans.
