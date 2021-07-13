Cancel
Agriculture

Meat Inflation Skyrockets as Pork Shortage and Backyard Barbecues Heat Up

By Jennifer Shea
 11 days ago
In June, U.S. consumer prices for pork shot up by more than they have in the past 25 years. The cause of the meat inflation? A shortage of hogs combined with a rise in backyard barbecuing. Last month, pork prices rose 3.8% from May, and beef prices jumped by 4%,...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

