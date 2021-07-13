Meat Inflation Skyrockets as Pork Shortage and Backyard Barbecues Heat Up

Trade statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) paint an interesting picture for American fruits and vegetables. USDA data shows that between January and May of this year, imports of fresh fruits grew substantially compared to 2020. Overall imports of fresh fruit increased by 13 percent over last year, to more than $8 billion. The growth was led by imports of berries and citrus fruits, which all increased by more than 20 percent. Pineapple, mango, plum, and kiwifruit imports also saw double digit increases. According to USDA, vegetable imports also increased, but at a lower rate of four percent. Imports of cabbage grew substantially between January and May, increasing 52 percent over 2020.