For the Egg Collective cofounder, the paperweight from Werkstätte Carl Auböck has come to symbolize collaboration. I got this egg several years ago from Carl Auböck IV himself during a trip to Vienna with my now husband. We were there for a wedding, and a friend suggested I meet the designer in person. My husband and I met Carl at his studio—the same one that his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, all of the same name, had worked from. As an Auböck admirer, I still cherish the memory of meeting him. He was so warm and generous, and the work from his atelier is truly incredible.