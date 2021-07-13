Wobble Disk Coffee Roaster Looks Good In Wood

Caffeine lovers may have heard national and local news outlets raising the alarm: coffee prices are on the rise. It’s a relatively easy-to-understand issue of supply and demand. According to the Wall Street Journal, coffee drinkers could end up paying more for their morning cup in the near(ish) future because there will be less coffee available to purchase due to things such as a historical drought in Brazil, a major coffee-growing country, and shipping delays from other countries that grow coffee including Colombia and Vietnam. Much to the inconvenience of coffee drinkers everywhere, these factors could nurture an imperfect storm wherein prices “skyrocket” on the c-market, the global exchange where most coffee is bought and sold around the world, one expert warned the WSJ.