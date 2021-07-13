Cancel
Wobble Disk Coffee Roaster Looks Good In Wood

By Kristina Panos
hackaday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love coffee, you probably make it yourself at home most of the time using beans from some hipster coffee shop where the employees have full-sleeve tattoos and strong opinions. Maybe you even buy whole beans and grind them right before you use them. If you want to go all the way, you gotta roast those beans yourself. There are various ways to go about it, like repurposing a hot air corn popper. If you’re [Larry Cotton], you buy heaps of green beans and keep building wobble disk roasters until you’ve achieved DIY perfection.

