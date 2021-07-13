17 Perfect Mid-Summer Fashion Picks — Starting at Just $13

Shutterstock

Shopping in the midst of a season can be complicated. As far as we’re concerned, it’s important to look for pieces that you can wear now and carry with you into the next season. There are less than two months of summer left, so why would you buy something that you can only wear in such a limited time frame?

That’s why we specifically looked for a wide range of pieces that you can style accordingly for both the summer and fall. Keep reading to check out these transitional triumphs!

17 Amazing Mid-Summer Pieces That You Can Still Wear in the Fall

Dresses

1. Silky slip midi dresses like this one from The Drop are great to wear while it’s still hot outside, and they make key layering pieces in the fall!

2. Long and flowy wrap dresses like this floral one from PRETTYGARDEN are incredibly easy to style across multiple seasons!

3. Another great slip dress is this xxxiticat midi version. It’s fitted and has the cutest cowl neckline!

4. This ruched bodycon mini dress from BTFBM is so flattering, and you can truly find ways to wear it year-round!

5. A loose, ruffled shift dress like this FANCYINN number can be worn by practically any shopper!

Tops and Blouses

6. Even though this LYANER crop top is ultra-summery, you can still wear it with skinny jeans and ankle booties in the fall!

7. This luvamia 3/4 sleeve top is an upgraded version of a basic tee, but it’s just as comfortable!

8. Long sleeves might seem impractical to wear right now, but this VETIOR wrap crop top will come in handy on breezy nights!

9. Lightweight button-downs like this one from Runcati are a must for any wardrobe!

Bottoms

10. Classic boho-style skirts can be worn with so many different types of tops, and we’re loving this one from MEROKEETY!

11. We love how flattering these GRACE KARIN paperbag pants are — plus, they’re one of the most popular styles with shoppers!

12. Thousands of reviewers love how comfortable and versatile this high-waisted skirt from Belle Poque is!

13. These Levi’s high-waisted ankle jeans are getting high praise all around!

Sweaters

14. You can rock this loose crochet cardigan from Mafulus on chillier summer nights, and team it with heavier layers once the cooler weather rolls around!

15. The trimming along this long open-front cardigan from Tickled Teal is seriously adorable!

16. The embroidery on this Anna-Kaci kimono can elevate any simple outfit!

17. This Saodimallsu sweater is another great crochet look that you can layer with to suit the weather outside!

