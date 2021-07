The patty had to live up to its price. Some things are worth splurging for. Things like lush vacations and lavish dining experiences. Though they're worth every penny, there's a line between extravagance and excess. Where that line is depends on the person and their bank account, but a $5,964 burger has to be on the excess side of things, no? Either way, there's always someone who's willing to go there, meaning the rest of us can experience it without dropping a dime.