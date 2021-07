The Dodgers drafted their second pitcher from West Virginia, as they took right-handed pitcher Adam Tulloch in the 17th round, No. 522 overall. West Virginia was the third stop in as many years for the lefty. He spent 2019 at Wingate, where he made nine starts and came out of the bullpen six times. He posted a 2.48 ERA and struck out 74 in 54 1⁄3 innings of action.