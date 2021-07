In the time of quarantine and living on the couch, it’s easy to dream of a getaway. So Tortuga wondered, what getaways are we dreaming of? When the lockdowns finally lift for good, what’s our first destination? And how does it vary from state to state? The best place to start? The source of all answers, of course. They turned to Google (and some handy Google data analytics tools) to take a look at travel searches over the last year.