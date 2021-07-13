Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pricing Pressure Grows as Economy Bounces Back

By Evan Clark
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. economy is heating back up, finding its footing again after a year and a half of COVID-19 disruptions. But it just might be too much of a good thing. June prices on all goods and services jumped 5.4 percent from a year ago — the largest increase since August 2008, just before the financial crisis hit its stride.

wwd.com

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Consumer Prices#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: FED MEETING, REAL YIELDS, US DOLLAR EYED. Gold prices clinging to the psychological $1,800-level as the precious metal consolidates. Gold volatility looks likely to accelerate next week due to risk around the Fed meeting. Gold price outlook hinges predominantly on how real yields and the US Dollar...
Businesskitco.com

Higher debt yields, equities, and the dollar in the U.S. continue to pressure gold

There continue to be strong headwinds created by multiple financial asset classes which have continued to pressure gold pricing. As of 4:19 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active August 2021 Comex contract is fixed at $1802.30, which is a net decline of $3.20 (-0,18%). Silver is also trading under pressure, with the most active September 2021 Comex contract fixed at $25.26 after factoring in today’s decline of $0.12 (-0,49%).
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.
Businesskitco.com

Gold just can't shake the Fed

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This week we saw U.S. bond yields drop to their lowest point since mid-February, which should be bullish...
BusinessForexTV.com

Indonesia Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as the economy is projected to grow less than previously expected due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The board of governors of Bank Indonesia, on Thursday, decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo...
Businessfinchannel.com

A key inflation index leaps. Getting worried?

Many economists forecast that the U.S. economy is poised to recover, albeit somewhat unevenly, from the historic disruptions caused by the pandemic. But the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report out this week has further stoked public worry that rising inflation could hobble that progress. Bureau of Labor Statistics data...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Dip After Jobless Claims Come in Higher Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.263% in afternoon trading The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped a similar amount to 1.9%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Mellman: Prices & the personal economy

Everybody “knows” two things about the economy: it’s (at least somewhat) important politically and it’s getting better. Take the first as a given, but the second needs greater exploration. First, what do we mean by this abstraction we call the economy?. For economists it is “the large set of inter-related...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street bounces back on renewed economic optimism

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally. All three major U.S. stock indexes gained more than 1% with the blue-chip Dow, on the...
Currenciesdigitalmarketnews.com

Ethereum Price In Danger Despite Bouncing Back

The price of Ethereum has gone back to a sum of $2,000- which took place in the early trading hours in New York. This was accompanied by several traders trying to assess the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony. The USD/ETH exchange rate has elevated to 7.19% to attain its intraday high of $2,019. Similarly, Bitcoin with its Ether standing at 0.84 above zero has hit a respectable value of $32,379.
AgricultureVirginia Business

Fed says Fifth District economy growing moderately

Companies see increased demand but continuing labor shortages. Amid the post-pandemic recovery, the Federal Reserve’s Fifth District (including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Maryland) has been seeing moderate economic growth in recent weeks, according to the latest edition of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which was released Wednesday.
Businessk100country.com

China’s economy grows 7.9% in the second quarter

China’s economy is still growing, but the rate slowed in the second quarter as the country contended with surging commodity prices and disruptions to the supply chain that hit production. GDP increased 7.9% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, China’s National Bureau of Statistics...
Energy Industrylpgasmagazine.com

Upward pressure on propane prices continues

Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, addresses propane inventory and production trends. For one day this past week, it looked like the upward momentum in propane prices might finally be broken. On...
Businesskitco.com

Gold erases overnight price losses on bullish data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday and have taken back moderate overnight losses after some friendly U.S. and Euro zone economic data. August gold futures were last up $0.90 at $1,804.30 and September Comex silver was last down $0.10 at $25.155 an ounce.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Bounces Back, Dollar Powers Higher

Stock markets claw back losses as dip buyers return. Dollar cruises higher with a little help from recovering yields. Wall Street staged a fierce comeback on Tuesday, without any particular catalyst behind this impressive recovery. Markets have been grappling with virus concerns lately, the fear being that new variants might be an endless phenomenon that doesn’t allow the world economy and especially developing economies to go back to normal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy