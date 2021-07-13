Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair to Hire 2,000 Pilots to Crew New Aircraft

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Ryanair Corporate (FR) has announced in a press release the carrier is looking for 2,000 pilots to crew new aircraft soon to join FR’s fleet. The press release, issued on July 12, indicates that the carrier has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 – named the Gamechanger – and is in need of new pilots to staff the 210-strong incoming aircraft fleet, whose arrival will span over the next three years. The investment in the new aircraft is FR’s response to the need for more eco-friendly aircraft that ensure lower CO² emissions.

airwaysmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Boeing 737#Ryanair Corporate#Ryanair Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Air France 4590 Concorde Accident

LONDON — Today in Aviation, Air France (AF) flight AF4590 crashed moments after taking off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in 2000, marking the beginning of the end of Concorde in civilian use. In the July/August 2020 issue of Airways, Andreas Spaeth interviews Captain Jean-Louis Châtelain, an AF Captain...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Happened To Aer Lingus’ Boeing 737s?

In 2021, Aer Lingus operates an all-Airbus fleet of aircraft. The Irish carrier’s smallest jet is the Airbus A320, while its largest is the A330-300. Historically, however, the airline has had a more diverse selection, with jets from Boeing, Douglas, Fokker, and more. In this article, we’ll take a look at Aer Lingus’ Boeing 737s and what has happened to them since they left the fleet.
Posted by
thedrive

Aircraft Spotter Thanked By F-15E Pilot After Alerting Him To Malfunctioning Jet

The Air Force pilot says the British aircraft enthusiast “100%” saved his life earlier this month. The pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle whose jet was captured spewing sparks on takeoff from RAF Lakenheath in England, earlier this month, has offered his thanks to the plane spotter who alerted the base to the malfunction. The original incident, which The War Zone was first to report on, was attributed to a fault with one of the engine nozzles.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

United Airlines, EasyJet: Final Report on Potential Runway Collision

MIAMI – The Bureau d’Enquêtes et Analyses (BEA) has issued its final report on the near-collision incident between United Airlines (UA) and EasyJet Austria (EC) aircraft. The near-miss incident happened on July 20, 2020, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG), between UA flight 57, a Boeing 787, registration N16009, and an EC Airbus A320 registered under OE-IJF.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Swoon: Russia’s Azur Air Launches First Class With Former Cathay Pacific 777s

It looks like a Russian charter airline will be introducing a first class product, thanks to some aircraft acquisitions. Azur Air is a Russian charter airline with a fleet of just over 30 aircraft, including 737s, 757s, 767s, and 777s. The airline operates to all kinds of popular Russian vacation destinations, ranging from Cuba, to Thailand, to Turkey. The airline was even supposed to launch flights between Moscow and Miami, but the route has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Airbus Says There Is Significant Airline Pressure for An A350 Freighter

Last month, it was confirmed that Airbus had been in talks with many airlines about a freighter version of the Airbus A350. The European manufacturer is keen to disrupt Boeing’s stronghold on the cargo scene. Now, it looks like airlines are also keen to diversify their options. Airbus’ management has shared further details of the urgency for an A350F.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Largest Aircraft Orders Of All Time

Very large aircraft orders are not something we are seeing much of with the slowdown in aviation in 2020 and 2021; hopefully, we will again soon. But looking back, there have been some massive orders placed. Such deals are very important for manufacturers, providing not just funding security but also boosting models’ reputation. We look at some of the largest such orders (by value or size) in past years.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Airbus A220 Gets First Russian Customer With Azimuth Airlines

ZHUKOVSKY, Russia—The Airbus A220 crossover narrowbody jet has secured its first Russian order. Azimuth Airlines announced on July 23 at the MAKS 2021 air show that it had signed a contract for six A220-300s with Air Lease Corporation. The deliveries are expected to start in mid-2020 and will last... Subscription...
Aerospace & Defensesavannahceo.com

Inmarsat’s Jet ConneX Available On Large-Cabin Gulfstream Aircraft

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced it has surpassed 500 installations of the Inmarsat Jet ConneX in-flight connectivity platform on large- cabin aircraft. The robust Wi-Fi solution is available on new aircraft and can be retrofitted on qualifying existing aircraft. “Gulfstream owners expect a seamless transition from life on the ground...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Ryanair Announces 9 New Zagreb Routes On Day The Base Opens

Ryanair today announced another major expansion out of Zagreb Airport, serving the capital of Croatia. The news comes on the same day that Ryanair opened its base in Zagreb for the very first time today. Ryanair opens Zagreb base and announces more routes. Today, Friday 23rd July, Ryanair opened a...
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

Intelsat serves Airbus A320’s with WiFi

Intelsat’s recently acquired Gogo Commercial Aviation division has fitted the first “factory installed” 2Ku satellite in-flight communications and entertainment system on an Airbus A320neo aircraft. The 2Ku system was installed by Airbus at its factory in Hamburg, Germany as part of its High Bandwidth Connectivity Service (HBCS) and delivered to...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Where Do The Pilots Sit On The Stratolaunch Aircraft?

The colossal Stratolaunch captures attention for many reasons. With a wingspan of 385 feet and weighing 590 tonnes, the size of this plane is eye-catching. But it also has other attention-getting design features, including two fuselages and two cockpits. That leads to the question, where do the pilots sit? Do they have cockpit options?
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

American ups pilot hiring targets due to rapidly increasing demand

American Airlines will hire 350 new pilots this year, up from 300, as the industry recovery accelerates following the year-long coronavirus crisis. The Fort Worth-based carrier says on 21 July that it will resume pilot classes in September, and that it will move “full speed ahead with plans to continue recruiting, hiring and training” more cockpit crew.
Aerospace & Defenseairlive.net

American Airlines recalls all flight crew from leave, will hire new crew as well

American Airlines will cancel the leave for about 3300 flight attendants and call them back for the holiday season. According to Brady Byrnes, vice president of flight service, “Increasing customer demand and new routes starting later this year mean we need more flight attendants to operate this airline.” Byrnes also said that the returning crew would start flying from November or December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy