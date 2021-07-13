Ryanair to Hire 2,000 Pilots to Crew New Aircraft

MIAMI – Ryanair Corporate (FR) has announced in a press release the carrier is looking for 2,000 pilots to crew new aircraft soon to join FR’s fleet. The press release, issued on July 12, indicates that the carrier has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 – named the Gamechanger – and is in need of new pilots to staff the 210-strong incoming aircraft fleet, whose arrival will span over the next three years. The investment in the new aircraft is FR’s response to the need for more eco-friendly aircraft that ensure lower CO² emissions.