I'm sorry, but this is way more cool than getting a hole in one. I got to admit, I'm not the biggest fan of Top Golf. I think it's a way to expensive driving range, but people seem to love it. I guess a major plus to Top Golf is that you can do it while it's storming outside. At the San Antonio location over the weekend 18-year-old Tomas Gomez may have had the greatest drive in golf history. Sorry Happy Gilmore.