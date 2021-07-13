Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

A $5.4M federal grant aims to increase tech talent on Atlanta's Westside

By Erin Schilling
bizjournals
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $5.4 million federal grant could create pathways into technology careers for more than 250 unemployed or underemployed metro Atlanta residents. The City of Refuge, a community center on the Westside, is hosting the Tech Transformation Academy, funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant. The program will train residents in web development and cybersecurity through partnerships with Atlanta’s DigitalCrafts tech bootcamp and Carolina Cyber Center at Montreat College.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Gentrification#Soft Skills#Carolina Cyber Center#Montreat College#Cox Enterprises#Opportunity Hub Ceo#City Of Refuge#The Atlanta Tech Village#Rank Agency#Employbridge Holding Co#Hire Dynamics Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy