A $5.4M federal grant aims to increase tech talent on Atlanta's Westside
A $5.4 million federal grant could create pathways into technology careers for more than 250 unemployed or underemployed metro Atlanta residents. The City of Refuge, a community center on the Westside, is hosting the Tech Transformation Academy, funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant. The program will train residents in web development and cybersecurity through partnerships with Atlanta’s DigitalCrafts tech bootcamp and Carolina Cyber Center at Montreat College.www.bizjournals.com
