To the surprise of no Idahoan, gas prices in the Gem State took off again last week. If this were a college football poll, it would be good news from the home team. However, having the 6th highest jump in the county is not suitable for anyone who uses gasoline for anything. The higher the cost of gas, the higher the cost of everything from lawn maintenance to consumer goods. Idaho has been a historically high state for gas per gallon, and our Gem State consumers are feeling the familiar pain at the pump.