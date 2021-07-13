Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergenfield, NJ

Bergenfield Man Who Shared Nude Pics With Victims' Pals, Family Sentenced For Cyberstalking

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzkDJ_0avnzezk00
Cyberstalker Photo Credit: Bermix Studio on Unsplash

A Bergenfield man must spend the next 16 months in federal prison for posting naked and semi-naked photos of nearly two dozen victims and then sending the links to their families and friends.

Rino Diamante, 26, continued the harassment for nearly four years, beginning in January 2016, stalking some of his victims on Facebook, federal authorities said.

Rather than face trial, he took a deal from federal prosecutors following his arrest by the FBI.

Diamante admitted during a video-conferenced guilty plea before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark last August that he posted the photos of people whom he knew, and didn’t know, on online forums such as 4Chan.com and volafile.com.

He “also admitted to contacting the victims, their friends and their family members to direct those individuals to the online web forums that contained the purported nude or semi-nude photographs of the victims,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Because there’s no parole in the federal prison system, Diamante must serve just about the entire sentence for a guilty plea to a single count of cyberstalking.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini also sentenced Diamante to three years of supervised release.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of her Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bergenfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
City
Bergenfield, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Fbi#Fbi#District Court#Her Criminal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Threatened To Leak 'Compromising' Pics Of Girl Who Tried Ending Relationship, Police Say

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested after threatening to release "compromising" photos of a girl who tried ending her relationship with him, authorities in Middlesex said. Robert Arroyo was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, invasion of privacy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said on Friday.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Sex Offender

An alert has been issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations for a sex offender in the Hudson Valley who is wanted for failing to register in Ulster County. William Knox, age 51, whose last known address is in Kingston,...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Three Killed In Shooting Inside NY Residence

Police are investigating a shooting that killed three people inside a residence in New York. The incident happened on Long Island just after noontime on Friday, July 23 in Suffolk County. Officers responded to 132 Overlook Drive in Farmingville after a family member called 911 at 12:06 p.m., police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Beating Complete Stranger To Death, Authorities Say

A Union County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a man accused of killing a stranger with a blunt object last summer, authorities announced. Oliver I. Tzarax-Lopez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two related second-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 37-year-old Newark's Nohora C. Agudelo, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced Friday, July 23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy