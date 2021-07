According to Scotland Yard, the seizures were made by detective from the Met’s Economic Crime Command on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets and is part of an ongoing investigation into international money laundering. Reportedly, a 39-year-old woman was arrested on 24 June on suspicion of money laundering offenses and subsequently released on bail. The same woman was interviewed under caution in relation to the discovery of the near £180 million worth of cryptocurrency on Saturday 10 July. The police state that she has been bailed to a date in late July.