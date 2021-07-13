Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysts see Mexico inflation at double cenbank's target in 2021, despite rate hikes

By Reuters
kitco.com
 11 days ago

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Though the Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate last month to stem surging inflation, analysts have increased their forecasts for Mexican inflation to around 6% for year end, double the central bank's target. Banxico, as the central bank is known, unexpectedly raised...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Reuters#The Bank Of Mexico#Mexican#Jpmorgan#Monex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

ECB Survey Shows Professional Forecasters Raised Inflation & Growth Outlook

Professional forecasts raised their inflation and growth projections for the euro area, results of a quarterly survey by the European Central Bank showed Friday. The ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters for the third quarter showed that HICP inflation expectation for this year was raised to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous round.
BusinessForexTV.com

Singapore Inflation Remain Steady At 2.4%

Singapore’s consumer prices remained stable in June, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent rise. This latest consumer prices...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set for weekly gain as data signals retail sales rebound

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie on track to gain 0.2% for week * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales up 4.4% in June * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but was on track to end a volatile week slightly higher as global equity markets rose and a preliminary estimate showed Canadian retail sales recovering in June. The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.2582 per greenback, or 79.48 U.S. cents. Since the start of the week, the Canadian currency has gained 0.2%, after three weekly declines. It was pressured earlier in the week by worries that the Delta variant of the coronavirus would impede the global economic recovery. On Monday, it hit a five-month low of 1.2807. World stocks rose as a survey showed business activity in the euro zone expanded in July at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 0.6% to $71.46 a barrel. Still, oil was on track to end the week little changed after a surprising recovery from Monday's slide, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers. Canadian retail sales dropped 2.1% in May from April, Statistics Canada said, less than a 3.0% decline forecast by analysts. A flash estimate for June showed a gain of 4.4% as businesses forced to shut down amid a potent third wave of COVID-19 infections began to reopen. Last week, the Bank of Canada took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy as it cut the pace of bond purchases to C$2 billion per week. Yields on Canadian government bonds were higher across the curve on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed. The 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 1.217%, after hitting a five-month low of 1.104% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up before next week's Fed meeting

(Adds comment, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, which will provide clues on the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the central bank might start to curb its economic support. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered just below 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 2.1 basis points at 1.288% after briefly rising above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.925%. The Treasury market has gone from oversold to overbought and is seeking equilibrium as fears ebb that the COVID-19 Delta variant would lead to lockdowns and slow the economy, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities. "What we're really seeing take place is a good deal of speculative flavor in a very, very thin market," Ricchiuto said. "The market has to go back and find a more realistic level and that's what it is attempting to do right now." The specter of renewed lockdowns and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its new 2% target spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.543%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees the consumer price index averaging at that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 2:41PM New York / 1841 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2021 0.000 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-192/256 0.7198 0.008 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0345 0.016 10-year note 103-24/256 1.288 0.021 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-44/256 1.9248 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation up more than expected, new rate hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation rose higher than market expectations during the first half of July, according to official data released on Thursday, which may trigger additional interest rate hikes as the central bank seeks to tame higher consumer prices. National statistics agency INEGI reported annual...
BusinessMetro International

ECB pledges record low rates to reach 2% inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to “a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso cheers rate hike prospects

* Mexico inflation rises more than expected * 25bp rate hike likely in Mexico next month - economist * Copper prices rise on earnings optimism * Mexico's Alfa rises on strong Q2 (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases spurred caution, while Mexico's peso gained after data showing higher than-expected-inflation fueled bets of more interest rate hikes. After hitting one-month lows on Wednesday, Mexico's peso rose 0.2%, erasing early session losses. Consumer prices rose 5.75% during the first two weeks of this month, data showed, accelerating slightly from the previous two-week period and above expectations of 5.65%. "The central bank has shown that it will act to clamp down on above-target inflation, suggesting that another 25bp rate hike, to 4.50%, is likely at its next meeting in August," said Nikhil Sanghani, an EM economist with Capital Economics. But COVID fears remained. Mexico on Wednesday posted its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early January. Brazil's real shed 0.3%, as infections rose by more than 54,000 on Wednesday. More infections are likely to cause renewed lockdown measures and further hamper growth in Latam's largest economy. But helping keep hopes of bettering economic fundamentals alive, Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, on an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth. Peru's sol rose 0.2% as copper prices rose on optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season. Optimism over corporate earnings also helped investors look past recent concerns over economic growth, with broader emerging markets staging a strong recovery. Safe-havens such as the dollar and the Japanese yen came off peaks hit this week, while the European Central Bank vowed to keep policy dovish for even longer to shore up economic growth. But Latin American assets lagged their peers due to rising COVID-19 cases in major economies. The Pan American Health Organization said the Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations. Losses in Colombia's peso were somewhat mitigated as ratings agency Fitch said the new tax reform bill will help stabilize the country's strained public finances. But the agency said more fiscal action was required to bring down government debt levels. Mexico's IPC index led gains among Latam stocks, with shares of conglomerate Alfa rising 1.8% a day after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings. Argentina's Merval index slipped after scaling one-month highs the previous day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1326.18 1.07 MSCI LatAm 2539.07 0.96 Brazil Bovespa 126312.81 0.3 Mexico IPC 50275.65 0.48 Chile IPSA 4267.56 -0.18 Argentina MerVal 65538.55 -0.446 Colombia COLCAP 1251.42 0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2079 -0.31 Mexico peso 20.1117 0.10 Chile peso 753.2 -0.17 Colombia peso 3866.2 -0.39 Peru sol 3.933 0.33 Argentina peso 96.4000 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Editing by William Maclean and Leslie Adler)
BusinessUS News and World Report

Inflation and the Bank of England: What Its Rate-Setters Are Saying

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is split between officials who say the time is approaching for action to fend off higher inflation and others who say the jump in prices is likely to prove temporary as Britain and other countries reopen their economies. A third group prefers to...
BusinessForexTV.com

Indonesia Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as the economy is projected to grow less than previously expected due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The board of governors of Bank Indonesia, on Thursday, decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Inflation worries overblown, but interest rate hikes possible in 2023, says top Merrill Lynch economist

Worries over rising prices on everything from cars to plane tickets to washing machines are overblown for now, a senior Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist said Wednesday. Michelle Meyer, the head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Global Research, told a webinar hosted by the Wall Street bank and its Merrill Lynch wirehouse unit that “thus far, most of the evidence suggests the inflation spike we’re seeing is temporary.”
BusinessThe Independent

Rising infection rates and inflation sees economic growth cool

The UK economy has suffered a sharp slowdown in growth so far this month, with staff and raw material shortages to blame, according to a new survey. The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS composite output index, which measures different parts of the economy, hit 57.7, down from 62.2 in June to levels not seen since before lockdown restrictions started to ease. Anything above 50 is seen as a sign of growth.
Businessinvesting.com

Russia Eyes Biggest Rate Hike Since 2014

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia may increase interest rates by the most since the ruble crisis in 2014 as it struggles to contain surging inflation. Annual inflation has risen to a five-year high of 6.5% and inflation expectations have jumped, setting back Governor Elvira Nabiullina’s efforts to bring price growth below a 4% target. She’s already raised rates 125 basis points this year but economists see much more coming.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As ECB Pledges To Keep Interest Rates Lower For Extended Period

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and the pandemic emergency purchase programme unchanged and pledged to keep interest rates at their present or lower levels until inflation attains the 2 percent target. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy