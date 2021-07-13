Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdLHT_0avnzJeb00

KELOWNA, British Columbia — (AP) — Five people died when a crane toppled off a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Four construction workers on the ground were killed in the accident Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver, police Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.

The crane operator hasn’t been found but police believe his body is buried in the rubble, MacIntosh said.

The upper portion of the crane smashed into a neighboring building.

Jonathan Friesen, head of the Mission Group, the development company building the structure, said he doesn’t know what caused the crane to fall.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Vancouver#Construction Workers#Police#Accident#Macintosh#The Mission Group#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Accidentsfirefighternation.com

Five Dead Following Canadian Crane Collapse

Video via News Wire Live YouTube. Five people are dead after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna (B.C., Canada) on Monday morning, multiple outlets are reporting. The crane fell around 11 a.m. Monday, the reports say, as crews were working to dismantle it. The crash caused significant damage to surrounding buildings—including a seniors’ home—prompting evacuations of much of the area. The City of Kelowna then called a local state of emergency.
Accidentsthefreepress.ca

4 people dead in Kelowna crane collapse

The RCMP has confirmed four men died as a result of a Monday morning crane collapse in Kelowna, and a fifth is presumed dead beneath the rubble. The Kelowna RCMP made the announcement in a Tuesday morning press conference. Three workers died on scene and another died in hospital shortly...
Vancouver, WAbluzz.org

Multiple fatalities after crane collapses at Kelowna, B.C., construction site

VANCOUVER — The crane collapse that forced an area of downtown Kelowna, B.C., to be evacuated on Monday morning has left multiple people dead, according to authorities. The accident, which damaged several buildings in the area of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street, has also prompted officials to declare a local state of emergency in the Okanagan city.
Americasenr.com

Crane in Fatal Canada Accident Is Removed as Union Seeks Safety Changes

Emergency authorities at the site of the July 12 tower crane boom collapse in Kelowna. B.C., have lifted an evacuation order for the project area, stating that the "technical work" of removing the damaged equipment is complete. In a news release, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the "site engineer and...
Charitiesthefreepress.ca

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm. According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer. “These men are husbands, fathers, sons,...
Miami, FLWPBF News 25

Who are the people still missing in the Miami condo collapse?

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after the June 24 collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said. Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.
Boston, MAPosted by
Bisnow

KKR Buys Seaport Residential Tower For $332M

Private equity giant KKR is spending big to get a piece of Boston’s luxury apartment market, paying $332M for a Seaport tower. KKR closed on the purchase of NEMA Boston at 399 Congress St. last week from Crescent Heights, according to Suffolk County land records. The sale of the 21-story, 414-unit tower, which sold for $802K per unit, is the largest multifamily transaction of the year thus far in Boston.
Proteststhefreepress.ca

PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

After the deaths of five people, four of them construction workers, in a crane collapse on Monday, July 12, Kelowna residents are taking to social media to show their support. Under the #hangahighvisoutside, people are posting pictures of high visibility vests hung out front of their homes to remember and honour the construction workers that died in the crash.
Immigrationmadison

Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after stranded boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 36 migrants were rescued late Thursday after a sail boat was stranded in high winds and sank off the island of Crete, while a search continues for people feared missing. The coast guard said an air force helicopter picked up five of the...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A search and rescue operation continued Friday off the coast of the Greek island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard said 37 people had been pulled to safety...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Heat, wind spur California fire; evacuation hits Nevada area

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — A California wildfire that closed nearly 200 square miles of forest forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada on Friday as winds and scorching, dry weather drove flames forward through trees and brush. The Beckwourth Complex — which began as two lightning-caused fires in Plumas National...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy