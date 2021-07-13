Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Perseids Meteor Shower is on its way

987thebull.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2018 Perseids meteor shower with the Milky way, taken in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alps. GETTY IMAGES. The past few months have delivered several spectacular celestial phenomena, including the rare “super flower blood moon” lunar eclipse, “ring of fire” solar eclipse, and a beautiful strawberry supermoon. But now, the year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky.

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteors#Solar Eclipse#Perseids#Meteor Shower#Garmisch Partenkirchen#Getty#Astrophotographers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyCNET

'Killer' asteroid headed our way! When to fear space rocks

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

A new moon is coming on July 10, and with it comes a chance to see galaxies and star clusters like never before. While you won't actually be able to see the moon at this time (it'll be on the same side of Earth as the sun, so the surface won't be illuminated), you will be able to see other astrological sights since there won't be any moonlight to interfere with the night sky. We suggest getting out a telescope and tracking down your favorite stars and constellations after the sun sets so you can see them in all their glory.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
AstronomyPosted by
WRAL News

No, there isn't a solar storm headed to Earth today

You may have seen recent predictions of a severe solar storm heading for Earth at “1.6 million kilometers per hour” Tuesday. Articles in the Times of India, Hindustan Times, and Indian Express describe disruptions in radio communications, communications and GPS satellites, and the power grid including overloading transformers. Yahoo! News...
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots a four mysterious 'free-floating' planets that appear to be alone in deep space, unbound to any host star

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope has found a mysterious population of 'free-floating' or 'rogue' planets that aren't bound to any host star. Based on a technique called gravitational microlensing, researchers reveal there are four new rogue planets in total, which likely have similar masses to that of Earth. Gravitational microlensing relies...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA shares a beautiful image showing two massive galaxies taken by Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope is currently not working due to a hardware failure NASA has been unable to repair. Despite its nonfunctional nature at this time, NASA is still sharing some of the beautiful images the iconic telescope has taken. One image can be seen below in cropped form, with the full image further down in the story. The image shows a pair of enormous galaxies that immediately capture your attention.
AstronomyLegit Reviews

A Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Will Zoom Past Earth Today

NASA has been observing an asteroid called 2021 GM4 for a while now. The asteroid is classified as potentially hazardous but has no real chance of impacting the earth. It’s believed to be between 360 and 820 feet across and will zoom past the Earth at a rate of 13,421 miles per hour.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could You Survive Going Into or Living in a Black Hole?

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First:
AstronomyInverse

Watch: NASA images capture a phenomenon soaring over the Atlantic

While dust clouds traveling from the Sahara aren’t a new phenomenon, last year’s Godzilla plume was the biggest on record across the last two decades. Changes to the plumes will undoubtedly affect life in ways we don’t understand yet. For example: Dust plumes carry phosphorous, an essential nutrient for marine...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Does outer space end – or go on forever?

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space?...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, mached by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy