Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

University Hospitals and Leading Pregnancy App Babyscripts Announce Collaboration

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUH patients now have access to top pregnancy monitoring; will target health inequities, maternal mortality and morbidity. University Hospitals and Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, are collaborating to provide expectant mothers access to the Babyscripts myJourney app during the entirety of their prenatal journey and beyond. The effort is aimed at bridging the digital divide, reducing maternal health inequities, and targeting maternal mortality and morbidity rates by enabling OB-GYN and midwifery practices across the UH health system to offer virtual care experiences during pregnancy and postpartum.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Maternal Mortality#Black Women#Rn#Msn#Macdonald Women#Myjourney#Data#Healthcare#University Hospitals#Digital Health#Cb Insights#The School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Trio of Women Lead Mercy Hospitals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Though they’ve each taken different paths to reach the positions they now hold, the women who lead Mercy Health-Youngstown’s hospitals have found camaraderie with each other, sharing their expertise, experiences and ideas. In a field where most of the executives and high-level leaders are men, Genie Aubel...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Aesthetic Surgery Center Welcomes Dr. Casey Holmes As Part of The Surgical Team

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Aesthetic Surgery Center, a specialty driven plastic surgery provider with locations in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, announced today that they have welcomed Casey Holmes, MD, as part of their surgical team. Dr. Holmes is trained in a broad range of plastic surgery procedures but specializes in aesthetic surgery, specifically blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), facelifts, neck rejuvenation, breast augmentations, and body contouring including liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Holmes also performs breast reconstruction and reconstructive procedures for the nose, cheeks, ears, and eyelids.
Women's Healthencinitasadvocate.com

Scripps doctor leads program to help moms through high-risk pregnancies

Scripps obstetrician and gynecologist Sean Daneshmand is leading a medical program at Scripps that is expanding to address the increase of women in the United States who are experiencing complications during pregnancy and childbirth. “I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to change outcomes,” Daneshmand, who lives in Rancho...
Petaluma, CAStamford Advocate

Windsor Care Center of Petaluma Achieves CMS 5-Star Rating

PETALUMA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Petaluma, California, announced today it has been awarded a 5-Star overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A 5-star rating is the highest designation possible under the CMS rating system.
Pet ServicesTheHorse.com

Butterfly Network Announces Collaboration with MWI Animal Health

Butterfly Network Announces Collaboration with MWI Animal Health to Provide Veterinarians with the World’s First and Only Single Probe, Whole-body, All Species Ultrasound Device. GUILFORD, Conn., and NEW YORK, NY – Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), and MWI Animal Health have announced an exciting...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ETheRNA Immunotherapies And Ghent University Announce MRNA Delivery Collaboration And License Agreement

NIEL and GHENT, Belgium, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ('eTheRNA'), a clinical-stage company developing mRNA immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announces a collaboration and license agreement with Ghent University. Under the terms of the agreement, eTheRNA will receive exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise...
Butte County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Hospital president announces retirement

Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson announced he plans to retire later this year after nearly four decades working in health care. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve our team and community these past three years,” Rawson said in a press release. “I’ve been so impressed with this community’s commitment to making a difference and caring for others.”
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

University Hospitals announces changes after kidney goes to wrong patient

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals is changing its policies after a transplant patient got a kidney intended for another patient. The kidney was compatible, but the error delayed the transplant for the other patient. Two caregivers were placed on leave. “The incident resulted from a breakdown in following protocol during the...
Healthimpact601.com

Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC Announces Research Collaboration with the Department of Surgery at the University of Cambridge

Developing New Diagnostic Strategies to Prevent DSA-mediated Tissue Injury in Solid Organ Transplantation. AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, U.K., July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), a collaboration driven biotechnology company focused on the development of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-based diagnostics and therapeutics within the field of transplantation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with The University of Cambridge Abdominal Transplant Centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, to develop new diagnostic strategies for DSA monitoring and characterization in transplantation.
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Health Servicespulmonologyadvisor.com

Black Adult Patients Have Worse Patient Safety in Hospitals

HealthDay News — Black adult patients experience significantly worse patient safety relative to White patients at the same hospital for six of 11 patient safety indicators, according to a report published online July 20 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Anuj Gangopadhyaya, Ph.D., from the Health Policy Center at the...
Mental Healththeorcasonian.com

Sleep, pregnancy, mental health are next Island Hospital classes

Island Hospital offers Doc Talk on Healthy Sleep Habits. Join Dr. Robert Reyna, Medical Director of the Island Hospital Sleep Wellness Center, for a review of healthy sleep habits to help you obtain a good night’s sleep. Join us on Wednesday, July 28 from 1–1:30 p.m. to see what might be impacting your ability to wake feeling refreshed in the morning. This is a free, online event. Registration is required. Visit www.islandhospital.org/classes or call 360-299-4204.
Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
Fenton, MITri-County Times

MRI diagnostic imaging coming to McLaren Fenton

 McLaren Fenton is continuing to bring more services to Fenton area patients with the addition of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) diagnostic imaging unit. The mobile Ingenia 1.5T S MRI brings revolutionary high-quality imaging, with a high-quality patient experience to this location.  “McLaren Fenton is proud to bring even more...
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Login changes coming to popular Ohio University apps

On July 21, several popular Ohio University web applications, including Handshake, Bobcat Connect, OHIO EATS and eRezlife, will require additional login steps to maintain a secure computing environment as required by the service provider. A full list of affected applications is included below. The applications will move to OHIO’s single...

Comments / 0

Community Policy