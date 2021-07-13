University Hospitals and Leading Pregnancy App Babyscripts Announce Collaboration

UH patients now have access to top pregnancy monitoring; will target health inequities, maternal mortality and morbidity. University Hospitals and Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, are collaborating to provide expectant mothers access to the Babyscripts myJourney app during the entirety of their prenatal journey and beyond. The effort is aimed at bridging the digital divide, reducing maternal health inequities, and targeting maternal mortality and morbidity rates by enabling OB-GYN and midwifery practices across the UH health system to offer virtual care experiences during pregnancy and postpartum.