Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths

987thebull.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials on Tuesday released a preliminary report about the people who died in the record late June heat wave. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office found at least 54 people died from hyperthermia and its suspected as the cause of 17 more deaths. Most of the victims were older, lived alone and did not have air conditioning or a fan. Two people have been identified as homeless.

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Public Health Division#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy