Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials on Tuesday released a preliminary report about the people who died in the record late June heat wave. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office found at least 54 people died from hyperthermia and its suspected as the cause of 17 more deaths. Most of the victims were older, lived alone and did not have air conditioning or a fan. Two people have been identified as homeless.www.987thebull.com
