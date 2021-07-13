Gainesville 101: A primer of 200 years of the city's history
Gainesville is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and the city has come a long way, according to local historians. The location of Gainesville was chosen because of a natural geographical occurrence that created two crossing ridge-top trails, according to Historic Gainesville & Hall County: An Illustrated History, by William L. Norton Jr. A spring, known as Mule Camp Springs, was also nearby, providing people with the opportunity to camp and trade goods.accesswdun.com
Comments / 0