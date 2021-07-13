Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville 101: A primer of 200 years of the city's history

By Tara Brolley
accesswdun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and the city has come a long way, according to local historians. The location of Gainesville was chosen because of a natural geographical occurrence that created two crossing ridge-top trails, according to Historic Gainesville & Hall County: An Illustrated History, by William L. Norton Jr. A spring, known as Mule Camp Springs, was also nearby, providing people with the opportunity to camp and trade goods.

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
State
Alabama State
Gainesville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John D. Rockefeller
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Us Military#City Planning#Native Americans#The Cherokee Nation#The Dixie Hunt Hotel#The U S Supreme Court#Indian#White Sulphur Spring#Huds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
World War II
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy