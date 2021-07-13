Cancel
National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Chapter Recognizes Essential Service Workers With The Women Of Vision Scholarship and She Leads 100 Honors

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEECHWOOD, Ohio (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NC100BW) Greater Cleveland Chapter has renamed its 30th annual event, (Formerly the Women of Vision Scholarship Award) to recognize the late Margaret R. Barron, Chartering President. The annual event will be known as the “Margaret R. Barron, Women of Vision, Scholarship Reception.

