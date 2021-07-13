Trouble in Turkey Country: Can Two Conservation Orgs Help Declining Populations?

In the early 20th century, when asked if anything about “God” could be concluded from studying natural history, scientific polymath J.B.S. Haldane famously responded “he has an inordinate fondness for beetles.” Currently, more than 380,000 catalogued species of beetles in order Coleoptera make it the largest subset of the most species-rich and successful class of animals on Earth ─ insects. This may be the Anthropocene epoch because of our negative impacts on the planet, but an estimated 10 quintillion insects may inhabit the biosphere at any given time. In fact, however much it affronts our human arrogance, causing us to poison and genetically alter crops to combat their numbers we live in an Age of Insects. Theirs is not an invisible empire like that of bacteria and other diminutive organisms. Preceding even the great dinosaurs, they’ve colonized, adapted to and occupied nearly every ecological niche imaginable. Despite their meager dimensions, six-legged, segmented bodies have mastered the skies, freshwaters and soils, synchronizing multiple life cycle stages to seasonal abundances in plants and prey. So distinctively different are these stages, some insects breathe through spiracles as airborne adults, through gills as swimming larvae, and hunker down to metamorphose as pupae during hard times. Open oceans alone have been an impasse to their millions of species and huge, but fragmentary biomass. On oceanic swells, far from any shoreline, only the water strider Halobates can be found, searching for, as yet indeterminate prey. A “true bug,” like other Hemipterans gliding atop freshwater lakes and streams, it’s the only insect known with a seaward foothold.