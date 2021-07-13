Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

TC2 Deploys Jvion's Prescriptive Clinical AI to Help Reduce Avoidable Admissions

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that TC2, LLC, an ACO serving Medicare beneficiaries in central Georgia, will implement Jvion’s Avoidable Admissions solution built on the Jvion CORE™. The solution will identify the patients at high or rising risk of avoidable admissions, pinpoint their most influential but modifiable clinical and social determinant of health (SDOH) risk factors, and provide evidence-based recommendations that address these risk factors.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Ambulatory Care#Population Health#Health Center#Medicare#Prweb#Llc#Aco#Avoidable Admissions#Sdoh#Ghic#Msis#Core#Navicent Health#Crisp Regional Hospital#Houston Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
Related
Healthalzheimersweekly.com

F18 Alzheimer's Scan Delivers Better Prescriptions & Fewer Tests

Today's state-of-the-art in diagnosing Alzheimer's is the F18 PET Scan. See how it changed one man's life. Learn how 87% of patients who received an F18 scan made at least one change in their treatment plan. Until recently, the hardest part in diagnosing Alzheimer's was the difficulty in "seeing" what...
EngineeringMedicalXpress

A clinically viable way to develop AI-based tools for medicine

In recent years, meteoric progress has been made in the world of deep learning, but at the present time, there are virtually no medical products on the shelf that use this technology. Consequently, doctors continue to employ the same tools used in previous decades. To find a solution to this...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

AI Predict Mortality Risk Using Socioeconomic, Clinical Data

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States each year. Using the artificial intelligence tool, medical professionals can identify patients who are at high risk and provide early intervention and resolutions for reversible complications. Additionally, the tool can determine those patients approaching end of life...
Healththehealthcareblog.com

Nasdaq’s Dario Health ($DRIO) Does Double Acquisition to Build-out Chronic Condition Care Platform

The “platform-ization” of chronic condition care continues among digital health companies and Nasdaq-traded Dario Health ($DRIO) has acquired TWO different startups in 2021 alone to augment their core diabetes management offering and keep up. Both wayForward and Upright are now under the Dario Health banner and CEO Erez Raphael reveals the strategy behind the two buy-outs — which cost the company just about $30M each and will add digital behavioral health and musculoskeletal care for chronic pain to the Dario experience.
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Transforming Digital Health: Implementing Strategy & Best Practices for a Successful RPM Program

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced health systems and hospitals to change the way they think about healthcare delivery, and to embrace innovative platforms like remote patient monitoring. Through RPM, they can monitor patients at home, rather than in the hospital or clinic, and adjust care management as needed. They can also collaborate with patients on their care, offering resources and guidance they may ultimately improve health and wellness and boost clinical outcomes.
Rochester, MNbeckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic: Eli Lilly, Regeneron antibodies help COVID-19 patients avoid the hospital

Two monoclonal antibodies administered separately were effective in preventing hospitalization among high-risk patients with COVID-19, according to a real-world study published July 19 in The Journal of Infectious Diseases and funded by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. The study observed patients who received bamlanivimab or casirivimab-imdevimab. The FDA granted emergency use...
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Machine Learning Meets Public Health in Jvion Heat Maps

“Where there’s variability, there’s hope for action.”. I heard this summing-up in a recent interview with Dr. John Showalter, chief product officer for Jvion, a prescriptive AI analytics company in health care. His point is that we need to compare two or more populations to find out what makes one health and another unhealthy.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Innovaccer And Documo Bring HIPAA-Compliant Digital Fax to the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Today Innovaccer and Documo announced that Documo’s mFax, a leading enterprise fax solution for regulated industries, is now integrated and available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Now providers, payers, life sciences companies, and digital health innovators can accelerate digital transformation by bringing HIPAA-compliant secure...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Study: Dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% offering high surgeon, patient satisfaction after cataract surgery

Cathleen McCabe, MD, presents results of a retrospective study highlighting the effectiveness of dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% following cataract surgery. Dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% (Dexycu, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals) offered a high level of surgeon and patient satisfaction in a retrospective study of the drug’s performance, according to Cathleen M. McCabe, MD, who presented results of the study during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery 2021 annual meeting in Las Vegas.
HealthScience Daily

Better healthcare management can reduce the risk of delirium among older adults

Elderly patients with neurological conditions are significantly more likely to develop delirium shortly after they are hospitalised. A new study has discovered that a delayed transfer to a hospital floor is associated with greater short-term risk of delirium among patients aged 65 and over, and for those who arrive to the Emergency Department (ED) on days with higher risk of prolonged lengths of stay -- found to be Sunday and Tuesday.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Reducing avoidable hospital readmissions with care coordination technology

Readmissions have and continue to serve as a key indicator of the quality of care patients receive from the US healthcare system. The US spends over $41 billion annually on adult 30-day all-cause readmissions. Reducing readmissions can have dramatic impacts on the financial outcomes of hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other care providers.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Zero Trust architecture: key tips for protecting health data and IoT

Now more than ever it's critical that hospitals and health systems take the necessary precautions to secure their systems and data from cybersecurity threats. For most hospitals and health systems, it's a matter of when, not if, a cyberattack occurs. While the Zero Trust security model has been around for...
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Healthajmc.com

Addressing Financial Toxicity With Patients and Health Systems

Speakers at the Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals Summit discussed financial toxicity in health care, how it particularly impacts patients with cancer, and how to address the issue with patients and the health system. Financial toxicity in health care, particularly cancer care, has been a growing issue in the...
Health Serviceshealthcareittoday.com

Swift Medical Raises $35 Million Series B to Transform Wound Care Delivery with AI

Swift Medical, the global leader in digital wound care, announced today a Series B funding round of $35 million USD. The investment was led by Virgo Investment Group LLC (“Virgo”), through one of its managed-investment funds, followed by existing investors, DCVC, who led their Series A and BDC Capital’s Women-in-Tech Fund. Other participating investors include leading health tech firms Claritas Capital, Chrysalis Ventures, Pender Ventures and Export Development Canada.
Mental Healthinputmag.com

Can a ‘prescription app’ help treat depression? Happify thinks so.

Happify is taking advantage of relaxed FDA rules to release a prescription-only app for treating people with both major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. The app, called Ensemble, offers a 10-week program to people aged 22 and older. The company has been able to launch the app thanks to a pandemic-related waiver that allowed digital tools for mental health conditions to enter the market without going through the usual FDA requirements.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Cardihab, Baker Institute to study the effectiveness of digital health approaches to cardiac rehabilitation

Queensland-based digital health firm Cardihab and Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, a medical research organisation in Melbourne, have signed a five-year agreement to jointly conduct clinical trials and cohort studies to deliver evidence of the effectiveness of digital approaches to cardiovascular disease management, rehabilitation, prevention and treatment. The research programme...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Study Indicates Lacking Knowledge of Palliative Care in the General US Population

A cross-sectional study from patient survey indicates knowledge of palliative care services are lacking across patient populations. In a population of patients who actively utilized their available health care system in the United States, knowledge of palliative care was low with only a small percentage considered to have adequate knowledge of these services, according to a retrospective cross-sectional study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy